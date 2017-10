(WJBF) – Celebrities are remembering Groundbreaking Actor Robert Guillaume.

The Benson star was the first African American actor to win the Emmy for best lead actor in a comedy in 1985.

Director Ava Duvernay tweeted that Guillaume was a giant of stage and screen.

His sports night co-star Josh Charles writes that Guillaume radiated such warmth, light, dignity, and above all, class.

He was 89.