Coliseum Authority Vice Chair says arena discussions should be public

Negotiations are ongoing to put the new James Brown Arena at Regency Mall.,

In August the Coliseum Authority selected the mall as the site of the new arena after owners said it would lease the city land, in exchange for tax breaks and property upgrades.

Tuesday the Authority went behind closed doors in executive session for an update on the proposed deal.,

but some members say wasn’t the right thing to do.

I can only refer back to our August meeting when the offer was put out there on the table in open meeting since that happen I’m not sure why we’re doing this in executive session obviously everybody knows what we are negotiating so there wasn’t any big difference like I daid I don’t know why we are in executive session.

Usry says the secretive nature of the arena negotiations with the mall owners is hurting public support for the plan..