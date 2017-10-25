Columbia County Sheriff’s Office making sure your child goes to the right door on Halloween

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- Come Halloween, neighborhoods are going to be filled with ghosts and goblins trying to score some candy and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says its doing what it can to make sure your child has a safe Halloween as they go door to door.

The spooky decorations are out in preparation for a night of trick or treating.

While your child is collecting candy, law enforcement will be canvassing neighborhoods, especially where registered sex offenders live.

“As of today, there are 98 registered in Columbia County. That number changes week to week but it usually stays around 100,” said Staff Sgt. Tom Digsby with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“We checked our neighborhood before we bought our house. That was something we were aware of before we even considered moving,” said Parent Amber Reid.

Digsby says deputies make sure every one of them is accounted for.

“Any sex offender who moves into our area is required to register with us 72 hours prior to them moving here. We check to make sure the address they are moving to is one they can move at,” said Digsby.

Digsby says sex offenders are checked on four times a year. And there are strict rules for them on Halloween. They aren’t allowed to give out candy or have their porch lights on.

“Probation and parole is out on Halloween night checking on them,” said Digsby.

If you live in Columbia County and want to know if a sex offender lives in your neighborhood, you can head to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office website, click on sex offenders and see a complete list. You can also type in your address and you’ll see if any offenders live near your home.

Just head to http://www.columbiacountyga.gov and click on the Sheriff’s Office site.