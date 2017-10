(WJBF) – Janet Jackson would be welcome at the Super Bowl Half Time Show next year.

The NFL says there’s no ban on the artist who was at the center of a wardrobe malfunction in 2004.

Justin Timberlake who performed with her during that show has been announced as the halftime performer at the 2018 Show.

Many are wondering if he’ll bring Jackson on stage, the rumor was that Jackson was banned after 2004 but the NFL clarified that she is not.