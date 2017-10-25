Scams hit CSRA fast food restaurants, social media

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There are two things people do a lot of in the CSRA, eat and spend time on social media. And both could be connected to the latest scams to hit the area. Facebook Messenger keeps us connected to people. But not all of those connections are safe. As one lady warns about the dangers of a mutual friend, investigators say fast food restaurants need to be on alert too.

“If something seems off, don’t trust that it’s your friend on the other side of messenger because it might not be,” Lori Greenhill, of Columbia County, warned.

It was a message from someone she thought she knew.

“It was from a mutual friend,” Greenhill told NewsChannel 6. “We actually shared 118 contacts. However, this person had never spoken with me on messenger.”

Greenhill doesn’t believe her mutual contact was the one actually talking with her. But this person she never met wanted to put her in contact with an agent who could give her $20,000 through a “world economic grant” that also had ties to the United Nations.

“She was encouraging me to apply for this free money. So, I asked a few more questions and she sent me a link to an agent, which was another Facebook account that I did not click on,” said Greenhill who told us she knew from the start it was a scam.

She noted that the Facebook friend never chatted about her day with her before and she noticed signs that English may not be her first language. So, she’s warning people who are elderly or may not be tech savvy to watch out.

It’s one of many CSRA scams to hit the area. We spoke with Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Michael McDaniel about another scam hitting fast food restaurants now.

“That suspect is impersonating upper management of that fast food restaurant,” said Sgt. McDaniel who exclaimed recently several Richmond County restaurants received calls from suspects typically in a rush and calling during busy hours such as lunchtime.

He described the scenario as, “We are in a crunch I need you to grab $1,000 from petty cash from the back office. I need you to go to area drug store right around the corner and get $1,000 worth of gift cards.”

Once those gift card numbers are shared with the suspect, the money is gone. McDaniel said employees should contact their managers or the Sheriff’s Office right away. And also post the below flyer in the business.

Scams on the Rise

The suspects face theft by deception charges and in many cases it’s a felony.