Shooter on the loose and 2 dead after GSU shooting

UPDATE: LOUISIANA (WJBF) –

The search is on for a suspect following a shooting on the campus of Grambling State University that left two dead.

The sheriff says details are limited but they believe it happened after an altercation in a courtyard between two dorms.

Both victims were 23-years-old.

Officials say one victim was a student and the other was visiting.

LOUISIANA (ABC)/(WJBF) – Two men were fatally shot early Wednesday morning on the campus of Grambling State University in northern Louisiana, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene, according to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department, which said it doesn’t believe the suspect was a GSU student. The suspect has not been apprehended.

Police said they believe there was an altercation in a dorm room on campus, which led up to the shooting in a courtyard outside.

Grambling State University Director of University Communications Will Sutton said the victims were Earl Andrews, a senior at GSU, and Monquiarious Caldwell, who was not a student. Both men were 23 years old and from Farmerville, Louisiana.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Department told ABC News that it is assisting campus police with the investigation.

The campus was not placed on lockdown after the incident, but students were advised to stay inside and remain vigilant.