WJBF Scholar Athlete: South Aiken’s Natalie Bolen

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — South Aiken’s Natalie Bolen is one of the top volleyball players in the CSRA.

The All-Region middle hitter had more than 200 kills as a junior and surpassed 300 kills as a senior this season. She also led the Thoroughbreds to back-to-back co-region titles.

Perhaps what’s even more impressive than her skills on the court is her dominance in the classroom.

Bolen is ranked second in her class with a 5.3 GPA. She was also recently named a Wendy’s High School Heisman Award winner at South Aiken along with her twin brother, Reid.

Bolen is a complete student-athlete, and she credits her success to her family and their support.

“My whole family,” Bolen said. “We all work hard. We help and encourage each other, and just having a good, supportive group to come home to every night means a lot.”

“[I’m most proud of] who she is,” Natalie’s mother, Carol Bolen, said. “Her total person. You couldn’t ask for more in a daughter. She’s a great girl.”

“It’s her heart, both academically and on the court, that really helps her to be the student and athlete she is today,” South Aiken volleyball coach, Cassie McKie, said.

Bolen said she plans to attend Wofford College where she will pursue a pre-medical degree.