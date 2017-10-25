Woman To Watch: Wanda Valentine, Community Volunteer

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) – When the recent hurricanes hit, so many across the CSRA stepped up to help evacuees who came to our area including one woman who has been lending a helping hand to others well before that.

When the shelters opened, Salvation Army Volunteer Wanda Valentine, was one of the first ones on scene every day until every evacuee returned home.

Her dedication is the same for those in Augusta.

Aside from visiting patients in hospice, you can find her every Wednesday morning with her friends as they prepare to take blankets, food, and basic necessities to the homeless downtown.

It’s for her dedication to serve others that Wanda is this month’s Woman To Watch.

“I like to be needed. I like to be places where I can give back to the community to people who need service,” said Wanda Valentine, Community Volunteer and a WJBF NewsChannel 6 Woman To Watch.

“Wanda is just, she’s very wholesome. She has a very tender hear for the elderly people, and for homeless people. Anyone who needs any kind of assistance she’s there. Or she’s talking to people about it to try and get those people help,” said Cheryl Durkin, Volunteers with Wanda.

