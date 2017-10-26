4A No. 2 Thomson visits No. 5 Burke County on Game Night Live

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s always one of the biggest games of the season in the CSRA and this year is no different as 4A No. 2 Thomson (7-0, 3-0) visits No. 5 Burke County (8-0, 3-0) on Game Night Live.

“It’s a big game,” Thomson head coach Rob Ridings said. “There’s no doubt. We know that, and that’s what I told our guys on Friday night. I said two words, ‘Burke County.’ Enough said when you say that.”

The winner secures a number one seed for the playoffs and most likely the Region 3-AAAA crown.

“I’m sure both programs have set the goal of winning a region championship,” Ridings said. “Well, there can only be one winner Friday night, so you have to take care of all the little things and really be focused.”

Thomson has won two straight in the series, but hasn’t won in the Bear Den since 2012.

“Well obviously losing two in a row doesn’t sit really well with this community, these kids, or the coaching staff,” Burke County head coach Eric Parker said. “It’s like I told the kids. When all the trash talking breaks out on social media we better be quiet because until you beat a guy you don’t have much room to talk. Right now, the bragging rights truly belong to them and if we’re going to change that we have to get it done on the field. There’s no other way to do it.”

This is the 34th all-time meeting between the schools. Burke County holds a 17-16 edge.

Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 on MeTV.