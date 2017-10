AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – If you are looking for a job, AccuStaff is hosting a hiring Thursday, Oct.26.

The organization is hiring for various positions at manufacturers in Columbia County and Thomson.

Some include forklift operator and press brake operator.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the AccuStaff offices on Perimeter Parkway in Augusta.