Aiken County school leaders hosting town halls to share overcrowding study results

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County parents have a chance to hear how school leaders plan to resolve the overcrowding in the district.

A study revealed Midland Valley High School should be expanded to make space for more classrooms and parking.

Upgrades are needed at Belvedere, Hammond Hill and Millbrook Elementary.

It was recommended that an 85 acre parcel of land donated to the district, be the home of a new elementary and middle school in the Midland Valley area.

Town Hall Meeting Schedule:

November 6: Leavelle McCampbell Middle 6:30 p.m.

November 7: South Aiken High 6:30 p.m.

November 16: Aiken High 6:30 p.m.

November 30: North Augusta High following One Cent Community Update Meeting 6:30 p.m.

December 4: Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle High 6:30 p.m.

December 5: Silver Bluff High School 6:30 p.m.

