Amazon Key lets delivery people inside your house

(CNN) — Amazon is launching a new service that lets delivery drivers into your home when you’re not there.

Amazon Key will be available starting next month in 37 cities across the U.S. at first.

Prime members will be able to have packages from Amazon dropped just inside their front door, instead of on the front porch in view of would-be thieves.

The service also allows users to grant temporary access to guests or professional service providers like dog walkers or cleaners.

To use the service, customers will need to buy an Amazon Key in-home kit that includes security cameras and a compatible smart door lock.

Those kits start at $250.

A Prime membership will cost you another $99 a year.