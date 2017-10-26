Fifth arrest made in Pace’s Run murder

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety investigators have announced the arrests of two more individuals in a September shooting death at Pace’s Run Apartments.

35-year-old Makenzie L. Williamson was found shot dead on Brandt Court on September 30th.

Aimen Elroy Stewart was arrested in Norfolk, Virginia. Stewart was arrested on a warrant for Assault and Battery by a Mob Resulting in Death.

He is currently awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

17-year-old Erik Albany was arrested in Varnville, S.C. for Assault and Battery by a Mob Resulting in Death. He is currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center without bond.

These come after the arrests of four other individuals involved in the murder.

19-year-old Kartel D’Marco Smith and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested in September and charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Armed Robbery.

18-year-old Larry Thomas was arrested earlier this month at South Aiken High School. Thomas faces a charge of Accessory after the Fact of Murder.

Another teen, a 15-year-old, was also arrested in connection with the murder.

Investigators encourage anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

