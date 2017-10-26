GA Woman arrested after 100-year-old mom found lying on floor for 3 days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Police say a 100-year-old woman was found lying on the floor in her own urine for three days at home in Georgia and that her daughter was arrested.

News outlets report that 63-year-old Debra Pastuszynski pleaded not guilty to neglect of an elderly or disabled person at a hearing Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police say her mother was found during a welfare check Sunday evening.

Officer Dan Germoulus testified that Pastuszynski said her mother fell. Pastuszynski told police she attempted feeding her mother but she refused.

Officials at a hospital where the mother was taken said she looked dehydrated.

Pastuszynski did not testify at the hearing. She was represented by attorney Clark Adams.

Judge Julius Hunter set Pastuszynski’s bond at $3,500 and bound her case to Muscogee Superior Court.