Local entrepreneurs seek support for mobile tech bus for students to learn coding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Devarion Blount and Colby Harris are the founders of Say no to average, a non-profit that targets at-risk students in Richmond County. Harris studies computer programming and teaches students the basics of how to code at the Boys and Girls club of Augusta. After working with students from Butler High School, Harris saw a need to expose students to not only coding but how to use those skills to attain careers in cyber technology.

“Augusta has opportunity here and I see the opportunity five to ten years from now and the students here will not get a chance to actually take advantage of that if they’re not exposed to coding or programming or cyber or things like that.” Harris says.

He says most of the schools in Richmond County don’t offer courses to prepare students for the workforce and jobs that require basic technical skills. By creating a mobile tech bus they’ll be able to travel to different schools to give students access to those programs. As of now they’ve acquired an old Charter Bus that’s in need of renovation. The founders are currently raising money to but items that will go inside of the mobile bus such as tablets, projectors, and robotic arms.

They also need people willing to donate their time as volunteers.

” We need individuals that want to volunteer to help go to the different schools and teach kids who may have the knowledge about coding or have any technical knowledge that they want to share with a student that they know have never heard of this,” Blount says.

Their fundraising goal for the bus is $250,000. They are currently working with a graphic designer to create renderings for what they want the bus to look like. If you would like to make donation visit their page at http://gofundme.com/streetcode