Regency mall repeats offer of lease and tax abatement for Arena

We now have a better idea of what Regency Mall owners are offering  to be the site of the new James Brown Arena.

A letter from Mall’s attorney to the Coliseum  Authority attorney repeats the offer made in August,  to lease 39 acres at the mall for 35 years at a dollar a year,

As long as is responsible re-surfacing  the parking and  relighting, drainage, and utilities.

 

The mall’s offer also continues the request for ten years of no property taxes.

Coliseum Authority Attorney Ed Enoch calls the mall owners letter not a final offer but part of the ongoing negotiations

Several commissioners who support the mall location for the arena have said they do not support a deal where the arena is built on land the city does not own.

 

