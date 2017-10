RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a drug take back event this weekend.

They will be collecting your unwanted and expired medications.

Officers will be at the CVS on Walton Way and the CVS on Peach Orchard this Saturday from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm.

Aiken County residents will also have an opportunity to get rid of unwanted and expired meds.

Parks Pharmacy in North Augusta will host a drug takeback event on Friday, October 27th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.