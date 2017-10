AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Virginia College in Augusta will host a Halloween Spooktacular event on Friday, Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will be at the campus located at 2807 Wylds Road.

It will be free and open to the public as an opportunity for the community to celebrate the season with Virginia College.

Refreshments will be provided, trunk-or-treating will be open, and there will be a haunted house costume contest selected by motivational speaker, Jamal Woolard.