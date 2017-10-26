Washington County deputies involved in taser death fired

By Published:
(L-R: Deputies Rhett Scott and Michael Howell, Sergeant Lee Copeland)
(L-R: Deputies Rhett Scott and Michael Howell, Sergeant Lee Copeland)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Three Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies, who were suspended during an investigation into the death of a man who was in custody, have been fired.

Sheriff Thomas Smith says Michael Howell, Rhett Scott and Lee Copeland responded to a call of a suspicious person in July.

When they tried to take Eurie Martin into custody, he was tased and later died.

Sheriff Thomas Smith says the deputies violated sheriff’s office procedures.

The GBI is also investigating.

The district attorney is expected to announce Friday whether criminal charges will be filed.

