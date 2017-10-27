A compiled list of Halloween events in the CSRA

(WJBF) – Halloween events are going on all across the CSRA and we at WJBF want to be sure that you are aware and have somewhere to attend if you choose to celebrate.

Recommended Trick-or-treating hours for the CSRA is 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Below are a list of events that are going on across the CSRA prior to Halloween and the day of.

Aiken County

Howl O’ Ween

Howl O’Ween will be an event for pet owners and non-pet owners at The Village at Woodside Plantation.

At the event, there will be a blessing of the pets, costume parade, best human and pet matching costume contest, dog race and dog adoption courtesy of the SPCA Albrecht Center. Local vendors and food trucks will be in attendance. There will also be a possible movie night for those who want to enjoy a movie.

Address:

Date: Friday, Oct. 27

Time: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Age: All ages are welcomed to attend and the event is open to the public.

Phone: (803) 617-0494

Trunk-or-Treat

Trunk-or-Treat is an event for children only. At the event, there will be carnival games, entertainment, concessions, and a Halloween themed movie. Trunk-or-treating will only be available for the children that attend.

Address: 1060 Banks Mill Road

Aiken, S.C. 29802

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28

Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Cost: $1 per person

Phone: (803) 642-7631

Movie Viewing Double Fright Feature

The Aiken County Library will hold a Young Frankenstein viewing during the afternoon for all to see.

Date: Oct. 28

Time: 2 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Phone: (803) 642-2020

Address:

Aiken County Library

314 Chesterfield St.

SW Aiken, S.C. 29801

Costume Contest for Teens

The Costume Contest for Teens will be an event held for teens to be able to compete in a costume contest, eat spooky treats and watch The Corpse Bride.

Date: Monday

Time: 4 p.m.

Age: For teen’s grades 6 -12.

Phone: (803) 642-2020

Columbia County

17 Annual Trick-or-Treat So Others Can Eat

The 17 Annual Trick-or-Treat So Others Can Eat will be a fun family event held in Evans and free to the public. Those who attend will need one canned good item to enter and free food will be provided. The benefits from the event will go to Columbia Co. Cares Food Pantry.

Date: Oct. 26

Address: 7016 Evans Town Center Blvd.

Evans, Ga. 30809

Time: 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Richmond County

Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

The Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be an event for children under the age of 12. Children will be able to listen to not-so-scary Halloween stories, have snacks, and make their very own Halloween home craft.

To register for the event call, 706-821-2623

Location: The first floor of the auditorium at the Augusta-Richmond County Public Library Headquarters

Address:

823 Telfair St.

Augusta, Ga. 30901

Time: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

McBean’s Halloween Candy Carnival

McBean’s Halloween Candy Carnival is a carnival for children. At the carnival, children will be able to play games and win candy prizes. Each participant will receive 10 tickets for games as well as food and drinks.

No reservations will be required.

Location: McBean Community Center

Address:

1155 Hephzibah-McBean Rd.

Augusta, Ga. 30906

Date: Friday, Oct. 27

Time: 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Phone: 706-560-1814

Age: 4 -14

Cost: $5 per child

Adult Event

Black Cat Carnival

The Black Cat Carnival will be at Le Chat Noir’s 10 th Annual Halloween Party. There will be no cover to get in and costumes are preferred, but not required. The D.J. of the event will be AGS and DJ Codec.

Address:

304 8th Street

Augusta, Ga. 30901

Date: Oct. 28

Time: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Grocery stores

Publix Super Market

Publix Super Market will be participating in Halloween by giving away candy from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct.31. Some locations will have games as well as candy from those who attend.

Publix Super Mart at Eastgate Shopping Center – Will pass out candy and have games.

Publix Super Mart at North Augusta – Will pass out candy.

Publix Fury’s Ferry Plaza – Will have games and pass out candy.

Publix at Riverwood Town Center – Will give pass out candy.

Publix at Evans Towne Centre – Will pass out candy.

Kroger

Kroger grocery store will be participating in Halloween by having a Moonlight Madness Event.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and participants will be able to partake in a costume contest, scavenger hunt, Trick-or-Treat, decorate cookies and be given samples.

Kroger at Richmond Plaza – Will host Moonlight Madness Event on Oct. 27 only, and will give away candy up until Halloween.

Kroger- North Augusta – Will host Moonlight Madness Event on Oct. 27.

Kroger – Washington Walk Shopping Center – Will host Moonlight Madness Event on Oct. 27.

Kroger – Aiken – Will host Moonlight Madness Event on Oct. 27.