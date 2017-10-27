Additions to Georgia Cancer Center to bring more life-changing research

AUGUSTA, GA—Soon the Georgia Cancer Center will be home to more doctors dedicated to life-changing research.

Construction crews are working on a 78,000 square foot addition to the facility on the corner of RA Dent and Laney Walker Boulevards. The project is still on track to cost the expected $62.5 million. $50 million of that comes from state issued bonds and then Augusta University raised the remaining $12.5 million.

The new construction includes 2 components. First, a 5-story expansion to the current building that will house more laboratories. Also, under construction is an elevated connector stretching over Laney Walker connecting the Cancer Treatment Center and the research facility.

This week, Chief of staff Al Dallas explained how this expands their capabilities from a basic science standpoint which he says translates to better cancer treatment for their patients in the future.

“The Georgia Cancer Center has a specific focus on minority and underserved populations and we want to be able to produce more research that ultimately gets introduced in the form of clinical research. The phrase that we use is from bench to bedside so it’s being able to make those discoveries in the basic science laboratories that ultimately are going to be introduced to patients and better serve them during their cancer care.”

The project was originally expected to be finished in the first quarter of next year. The university now tells us it is expected to be finished during the second quarter of 2018. University tells us the completion date was pushed back to weather and to allow time to install audio/visual equipment.

They tell us Laney Walker Boulevard, which is now blocked off, will open back up by March.