Augusta, GA (WJBF) – If you smelled a strong chemical scent in the Downtown Augusta area Friday night, you’re not alone.

Jody Smitherman with PCS Nitrogen tells us, around 8 o’clock, the plant had to shut down one of its machines which resulted in an ammonia release.

We’re told it was not an emergency situation and there was no evacuation.

Officials are monitoring the situation, but say the winds will clear out the release pockets by the end of the evening.