Chairman of the FCC willing to work to with corrections to help combat cell phone use in prisons

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, FCC says he is willing to work with corrections officials, telecom companies, and the FBI to combat cell phone use in the nation’s prisons.

In a letter to a congressman, he wrote he’s working to arrange a meeting with those groups in the next 120 days.

This comes after letters written by a Top Justice Department Official and South Carolina Corrections Director Bryan Sterling.

Those letters detailed the dangers posed when inmates can access cell phones.

