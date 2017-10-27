Commissioners say time to move on after mall proposals

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Two commissioners who met with Regency Mall owners earlier this month are blasting the malls latest offers to build a new arena at that site.

As we told you yesterday mall owners set letters and e-mails to Coliseum Authority officials offering to “”gift” the old Montgomery ward property for the arena.

in exchange the owners want 25 years of no property taxes, and low cost financing to renovate the rest of the mall.

Augusta would responsible for renovating the parking lot, and maintaining lighting, and drainage.

These new proposals are not sitting well with city leaders who have support Regency as the site.

“I was not impressed with it I’m hoping we get all the way out of that conversation I’m hoping the coliseum Authority will make a great decision one way or the other but from what I’m seeing I’m just tired of it and it needs to go away,” says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

” We need to go ahead and finalize a deal that will work for the city of Augusta if we can’t make that work with the Regency Mall owners then it’s time to move on we don’ have to keep going over it,” says Commissioner Sammie Sias.

“So you’re ready to move on?”

“It’s time to move on,” says Commissioner Sias.

Coliseum Authority attorney Ed Enoch says negotiations with the mall owners are still on-going but says items like giving tax breaks or having the city resurface the parking lots would have to be agreed to by Commissioners