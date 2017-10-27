Craft & Vine mixes things up with some festive beverages

Craft & Vine is mixing things up on The Dish with some festive beverages for the fall in this segment of The Dish.

More about Craft & Vine:

1204 Broad Suite B Broad Street

Augusta , Ga 30901

http://craftandvine.com/

https://www.facebook.com/craftandvine/

Craft and Vine has been serving up the best craft cocktails in downtown Augusta since 2013. Craft and Vine is the only bar in town that has 30 wines on tap and has 2 Happy Hours. Because of the small plates and variety of foods we offer it is the best place to bring friends or to wind down after a long day in the office. Craft and Vine is a great place to host a private party especially with the holidays right around the corner. We look forward to serving our guest.