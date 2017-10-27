Expanding health clinic will save tax dollars leaders say

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Augusta leaders getting more answers when it comes to the city budget for health care.

City Administrator telling commissioners the plan is to spend more than 440 thousand dollars to expand the employee wellness clinic, and hire new staff.

But the administrator says the program saves more than one and a half million dollars a year by keeping workers from seeking higher cost medical care.

But some commissioners are still not sold on the plan.

I still didn’t get the wellness figures of how many people what’s the wait time how many people are physically using it I heard 61 percent of the people are using it but I still want some hard numbers on the wellness center,” says Commissioner Sean Frantom, who is Chairman of the Finance Committee.

The administrator says last year Augusta paid out 27 million dollars in health insurance claims.