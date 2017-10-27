Georgia State Representative opens up about health battles and not slowing down

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – He has served this area in the General Assembly for more than a decade, now a local lawmaker is battling health issues so he can get back to work.

State Representative Wayne Howard of Georgia’s 124th District is the special guest on this week’s episode of The Means Report. Howard has been dealing with kidney and other problems, and doctors had to amputate both of his legs; he wants to get back to the legislature when the session starts in January, though. He says he is working for better programs for our young people and to help people who face the hazards of living next to rundown property that is no longer cared for.

“I’m sensing that you’re not planning to slow down, at least from a public service standpoint,” Brad Means observed during the interview.

“I don’t see any reason why I should. I can roll in this chair as fast as you can walk,” Howard stated candidly. “One thing has been true that I’ve learned is that I may have lost a couple of limbs, but I didn’t lose my mind, so I’m still here.”

