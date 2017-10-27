Harlem woman wanted for Exploitation of Elderly, Financial Fraud

HARLEM, Ga. (WJBF) – Harlem Police Department investigators are currently searching for a woman wanted for financial fraud charges related to a stolen credit card.

Nikki Fairfax is wanted for Exploitation of the Elderly and Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

Fairfax allegedly took and used her grandmother’s bank card to withdraw over $3500 from her bank in Harlem.

She also reportedly used the card in several other cities and counties.

If you have any information on Fairfax, please call 706-556-6262.