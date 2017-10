GWINNETT Co. Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a car drove into a restaurant in Gwinnett County Thursday.

Officials say a 71-year-old man died after he was struck by the vehicle.

Investigators say a 68-year-old woman confused the accelerator for the brake as she approached a parking spot.

She was not hurt.

We have no word on if she will face any charges.