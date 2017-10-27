One person injured in Walden Drive shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is in the hospital after an alleged shooting in Augusta on Friday.

Richmond County Deputies were called to the 2200 block of Walden Drive just after 2 p.m. in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 26-year-old Kendal Wilson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Wilson was taken to AU Medical Center for treatment. No word on their condition at this time.

The investigation is in the early stages.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.