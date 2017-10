COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer carrying diesel fuel caught fire on I-20 Friday morning.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the fire broke out at 2:33 a.m. near exit 195 westbound.

The fire started in the back of the truck, and was quickly contained.

No injuries have been reported, but I-20 westbound remains closed near the exit.