RICHMOND, Co. Ga. (WJBF) – If you have expired medicine in your home, you could be creating a hazard for yourself and others.

To help, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office will host a Drug Take Back Day.

During the day, you will have a chance to drop off your expired and unwanted medicine free of charge.

It’s going on Saturday, Oct.28 at the CVS locations on Walton Way and Peach Orchard Road.

You can drop them off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.