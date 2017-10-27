The Washington Co. District Attorney to announce whether criminal charges will be filed against 3 officers

(WJBF) – The Washington County District Attorney is expected to announce whether criminal charges will be filed against 3 officers involved in the death of a man who has in custody.

Those 3 Sheriff’s Deputies who were suspended during the investigation have now been fired.

Sheriff Thomas Smith says Michael Howell, Rhett Scott and Lee Copeland responded to a call of a suspicious person in July.

When they tried to take Eurie Martin into custody, he was tased and later died.

Sheriff Smith says the deputies violated sheriff’s office procedures.