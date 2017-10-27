Volunteers needed for Salvation Army Red Kettles

By Published: Updated:

AUGUSTA. Ga.–   The Salvation Army Red Kettle season kicks off in mid-November and runs through Christmas Eve.

Volunteer bell ringers sign up for shifts at many locations in the CSRA… every day of the week but Sunday.

It’s easy!

You call and sign up, your supplies will be waiting for you at the appointed time, and your ring your heart out and smile to passers-by.

We’ve been “Black Friday bell ringers outside Macy’s” in my family for years.

WJBF’s Jennie Montgomery and her family are veteran bell ringers!

And over the years, we’ve had choirs, cheerleaders, superheroes, and plenty of friends and neighbors ring with us!

Why don’t you consider ringing the bell with your family, scout troop, youth group, circle, book club, or golf buddies?

Just call Ali Scavullo at 706.434.3185 to sign up. she’ll work with you to find a date and location that’s right for you.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s