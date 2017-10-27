Volunteers needed for Salvation Army Red Kettles

AUGUSTA. Ga.– The Salvation Army Red Kettle season kicks off in mid-November and runs through Christmas Eve.

Volunteer bell ringers sign up for shifts at many locations in the CSRA… every day of the week but Sunday.

It’s easy!

You call and sign up, your supplies will be waiting for you at the appointed time, and your ring your heart out and smile to passers-by.

We’ve been “Black Friday bell ringers outside Macy’s” in my family for years.

And over the years, we’ve had choirs, cheerleaders, superheroes, and plenty of friends and neighbors ring with us!

Why don’t you consider ringing the bell with your family, scout troop, youth group, circle, book club, or golf buddies?

Just call Ali Scavullo at 706.434.3185 to sign up. she’ll work with you to find a date and location that’s right for you.