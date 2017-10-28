FFN: Week 11

By and Published:

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week 11 of Football Friday Night.

SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games

  • Aquinas 6, Lincoln County 12
  • Evans 41, Lakeside 0
  • Grovetown 49, Greenbrier 14
  • Screven County 35, Glenn Hills 0
  • Laney 26, Harlem 27 OT
  • Cross Creek 12, ARC 24

SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Games

  • Silver Bluff 16, Barnwell 42
  • Denmark-Olar 6, Williston-Elko 48
  • Whitmire 6, McCormick 20
  • Brookland-Cayce 13, Strom Thurmond 14
  • North Augusta 51, Aiken 21
  • Midland Valley 21, South Aiken 62

SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more

  • Thomson 24, Burke County 27
  • Trinity-Byrnes 46, Augusta Christian 25
  • Calhoun Academy 0, Wardlaw Academy 67

SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more

  • Top 5 plays of the week
  • Border Bowl V: Team Georgia cheerleaders revealed
  • Lakeside band

Other scores:

  • Josey 30, Jefferson County 72
  • ECI 29, Jenkins County 12
  • Washington-Wilkes 37, Warren County 6
  • Bamberg-Ehrhardt 37, Allendale-Fairfax 0
  • Fox Creek 7, Saluda 37
  • Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0, Ridge Spring-Monetta 43
  • Wagener-Salley 40, Estill 13

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s