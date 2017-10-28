FFN: Week 11

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — All the highlights from around the CSRA on week 11 of Football Friday Night.
SEGMENT 1: Georgia Games
- Aquinas 6, Lincoln County 12
- Evans 41, Lakeside 0
- Grovetown 49, Greenbrier 14
- Screven County 35, Glenn Hills 0
- Laney 26, Harlem 27 OT
- Cross Creek 12, ARC 24
SEGMENT 2: South Carolina Games
- Silver Bluff 16, Barnwell 42
- Denmark-Olar 6, Williston-Elko 48
- Whitmire 6, McCormick 20
- Brookland-Cayce 13, Strom Thurmond 14
- North Augusta 51, Aiken 21
- Midland Valley 21, South Aiken 62
SEGMENT 3: Game Night Live & more
- Thomson 24, Burke County 27
- Trinity-Byrnes 46, Augusta Christian 25
- Calhoun Academy 0, Wardlaw Academy 67
SEGMENT 4: Top Plays & more
- Top 5 plays of the week
- Border Bowl V: Team Georgia cheerleaders revealed
- Lakeside band
Other scores:
- Josey 30, Jefferson County 72
- ECI 29, Jenkins County 12
- Washington-Wilkes 37, Warren County 6
- Bamberg-Ehrhardt 37, Allendale-Fairfax 0
- Fox Creek 7, Saluda 37
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 0, Ridge Spring-Monetta 43
- Wagener-Salley 40, Estill 13