“Grow and Go Couples” seminar speakers share relationship advice and overcoming challenges with significant others

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Falling in love and sharing your life with someone is an amazing experience, but growing together can be tough.

“Grow and Go Couples” is a one-day seminar for people to learn to communicate and overcome challenges in relationships.

Several speakers will be sharing advice about dozens of topics including the art of love, dealing with past experiences, networking and building stronger family ties.

“What is the biggest takeaway from the panel discussion?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“You will not be the same. Your relationships will not be the same once you get there. You will have insight on each other. A lot of times the woman don’t understand the man. A lot of times the man doesn’t understand the woman, but with a couples panel discussion you can get the views from both parties. I’m very excited about that,” said event organizer Charmeka Robinson.

The cost of the seminar is $60 per couple, dinner is provided.

Veterans who sign-up for the event will receive 25 percent off.

Early registration begins on November 27, 2017.

The event is on December 2, 2017 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Grovetown.