Hatchaway Bridge replacement project keeping area closed until summer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A bridge in Aiken County is getting a face lift, so you may have to take another route in the meantime.

The Hatchaway Bridge replacement project will keep it closed until the summer.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation will begin work on Mon., Nov. 6, 2017.

The bridge work is necessary to make it structurally sound for cars to use.

While the bridge is closed, traffic will be detoured along Old Tory Trail, Montmorenci Road and Wagener Road.

Work could be complete by July of 2018.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6. to bring you the latest on this developing story.