It’s National Drug Take-Back day; see how participating creates a cleaner environment

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Dozens of people cleared out their medicine cabinets this weekend for National Prescription Drug take-back day.

“Really, it’s just the right thing to do,” Bea Scott who dropped off medicine Saturday said.

The Drug Enforcement Agency started hosting National Prescription Drug Take-Back events in 2010, resulting in thousands of pounds of prescription drugs off the streets.

I talked with three people who dropped off medicine at Saturday’s event, and they all agree Drug Take-Back day is important for our health.

“Some people think about burring their medicines, or burning them or even flushing them down the commode, but if you burn them, they get in the air and contaminate the air,” Scott explained. “If you flush them down the commode, they get in the water system and contaminate the water system.

For Lois Hayes, she has been waiting for this day for quite some time.

“I have been holding on to one bottle of medication for months now not wanting to empty it into our system, our water system, not wanting to throw it away, either,” Hayes told me.

Prescription medicines like antibiotics, anti-depressants and pain killers have been found in public water. These medicines get into waterways by improper disposal– that is why Drug Take-Back day is so important.

“Well, it does keep it from kids getting it. You don’t want them to get it,” Butler Thorne said. “You don’t want someone to break in and use it for illicit purposes.”

“I have grandchildren, and we want to make sure that they don’t get ahold of it. Then again, we want to protect our ecosystem,” Scott told me. “I want them to grow up into a world that is good.”

Deputy Jason Payne explained the DEA will pick up these bags full of medicine Tuesday then take it to Atlanta to be burned.

“If this stuff is off the streets and disposed of , then it can’t fall into the wrong hands, and ultimately, that’s our goal,” Deputy Payne said.