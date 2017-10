AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A vacant commercial property on Jefferson Davis Highway was finally sold.

The former Dick Smith Chrysler-Jeep in Aiken closed its doors in 2009.

According to G.I.S. records, this week the property was sold for $1.1 million dollars to an Aiken construction company.

Currently the dealership and repair garage take up more than 24,000 square feet of the property.

No word on what will go there.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.