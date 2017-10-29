3 Georgia teens killed in car crash

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) – Three Georgia teenagers are dead and a fourth is in critical condition after a crash following a high school football game.

Police say the accident happened near Meadow Creek High School at about 10:16 p.m. Friday. When police arrived, they found a black Toyota 4Runner down an embankment.

Three of the teens were pronounced dead on scene. They were identified as the driver, 18-year-old Brandon Martinez, and passengers, 18-year-old Nelson Umanzor and 16-year-old Naseer Alwakeel. A fourth person, 17-year-old Mesiah Allen, was reported Saturday in critical condition at Gwinnett Medical Center Lawrenceville.

Gwinnett County Police say Martinez swerved to avoid a collision then struck a guardrail before colliding with a tree.

Investigators say speed is being investigated as a contributing factor.