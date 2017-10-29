Greenbrier Key Club holds “fun run” to raise money for Haywood family

Related Coverage Strength through faith: Tanner Haywood continues to inspire in midst of profound hardship

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — It was a special afternoon at Greenbrier High School as the Key Club hosted a fun run to raise money for Tanner Haywood and his family as he continues his second battle with cancer.

Tanner was released from the hospital on Saturday morning after undergoing a significant surgery earlier this week to remove several tumors.

Greenbrier Key Club president Parker Thompson, who organized the event, said he’s happy they were able to put the fun run together to support the Haywood family.

“Just to see all these kids come out in droves and friends and people who don’t even know Tanner come out and support this cause, it means the world to me,” Thompson said.

Tanner and his family stopped by the event to thank everyone for their support.

“It means a lot to see all the people who would come out here,” Tanner Haywood said. “It’s insanely cold and windy and it means a lot to me to see the support I have behind me.”

Haywood will begin radiation in a few weeks and is scheduled for three more months of chemotherapy after that. He is expected to be ready for spring football.

Thompson said they raised a little more than $1,700 for the Haywood family..