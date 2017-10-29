Groups “walk with spirits” of old Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The spirits of some of Augusta’s illustrious citizens from the 18th and 19th centuries came alive to help with the preservation of future homes. Walk with the Spirits took place at Saint Paul’s Church in the cemetery. Several actors dressed up in period costumes from the 1700s and 1800s to tell the life stories of former distinguished Augusta residents buried in the Saint Paul Church Cemetery. One of those residents was Revolutionary War General George Matthews played by Whatley Bush. He told those on the tour Matthews was a patriot who was caught up in a political scandal.

“After the war he moved to Georgia and settled in Wilkes County in an area called Goose Pond. There he got involved in politics and was elected Governor twice,” Bush stated.

Bush added the event is held in a different cemetery each year. The money raised helps Historic Augusta preserve historic homes in the area.