The Aiken Department of Public Safety breaks ground where the new headquarters will soon be

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)– The City of Aiken is putting taxpayer’s money to use. Sunday the Aiken Department of Public Safety broke ground where their new headquarters will be.

“It’s going to be a place of honor and respect that we can show these public safety officers how much we appreciate them,” Mayor Rick Osbon of Aiken told me.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has been in the same building for decades. The city has grown, staffing at ADPS has increased, but until now, the headquarters stayed the same.

“And this gives us an opportunity to meet some of those spacing needs,” Mayor Osbon explained. “I mean, they were cramped in an area that was half the size of what they need.”

A building, previously Food Lion, is being re-purposed as the new headquarters. Mayor Osbon told me city council thought outside-of-the-box to make this project a much needed reality.

“We came up with a great building, meets our needs with half of the expense we originally told,” Mayor Osbon said.

The building will be completely renovated with a new facad, roof and HVAC.

“This is a wonderful opportunity where equipment and a lot of resources will be upgraded, and now public safety gets to evolve with the demands of the times that we live in so that we can better serve the community,” Cynthia Mitchell with ADPS’s Community Services division told me.

“We have tremendous men and women who give and risk so much to keep us safe everyday. This building is maybe a token. It is going to be worth it for our city,” Mayor Osbon concluded.

Aiken Public Safety is expected to move into the building mid 2018.