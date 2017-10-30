13th annual Marine Corps Tribute to the fallen run begins at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The 13th annual Marine Corps “Tribute to the Fallen held its annual opening ceremony at Fort Gordon Wednesday. The annual run serves as a tribute to honor the more than 15 hundred Marines and Navy Personnel who have lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan. Service men and women will run for 24 hours per day for ten straight days. Elissa Singer will join the Marine Corps in a few months but decided to join her fellow Marines in completing her laps for the run.

“I want to show my fellow officers that even though we haven’t joined already we can still show the fact that we’re all brothers and sisters even before as well as honor the fallen.” Singer says.

The tribute will conclude when the last runner hands off 21 rounds of ammunition to the firing detail. Each runner will also complete a three-mile lap that symbolizes three marines that lost their lives. After the final lap they will hang ID tags on a cross near a makeshift memorial in their honor. The final day of the Marine Run will be on Wednesday, November 8th.