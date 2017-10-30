Aiken city leaders voting to begin $13M University Parkway widening project

By Published:

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A proposed 13 million dollar road widening project is going before Aiken City leaders.

Voters approved expanding University Parkway in the third round of Capital Project Sales Tax.

More than 2 million dollars was allocated for the project, in addition to the 3 million committed by Aiken County.

The state has also allocated more than 4 million dollars to upgrades.

Phase one will widen the road from Richland Avenue West to Medical Park Drive.

A resolution to begin work will be voted on at the city council meeting on Monday.

It begins at 7 p.m.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.  

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s