Aiken city leaders voting to begin $13M University Parkway widening project

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A proposed 13 million dollar road widening project is going before Aiken City leaders.

Voters approved expanding University Parkway in the third round of Capital Project Sales Tax.

More than 2 million dollars was allocated for the project, in addition to the 3 million committed by Aiken County.

The state has also allocated more than 4 million dollars to upgrades.

Phase one will widen the road from Richland Avenue West to Medical Park Drive.

A resolution to begin work will be voted on at the city council meeting on Monday.

It begins at 7 p.m.

