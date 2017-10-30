Augusta Commissioner wants to follow Atlanta’s lead on pot

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) An Augusta Commissioner wants to follow in the city of Atlanta’s footsteps when it comes marijuana laws.

Earlier this month the Atlanta approved reducing the penalties for small amounts of pot.

Instead of potential of jail time and a big fine  you now get something like a speeding ticket.

Tuesday commissioner Bill Fennoy will introduce a resolution calling for Augusta to also reduce the penalties for getting caught with small amounts of weed.

“We want to mirror what Atlanta’s doing saying the maximum fine would be 75 dollars and no jail time,” says Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“Why.”

“Well I think we could free up a lot of beds at the detention center and the Sheriff’s Department and the courts could focus on more serious issues that are going on,” said Fennoy.

Commissioner Fennoy is inviting the Sheriff’s office to the Public Safety Committee meeting Tuesday to discuss the impacts of lowering the fines.

