BREAKING: Spill on Deans Bridge Rd snarls traffic

AUGUSTA, GA– Deans Bridge Road near Barton Chapel is currently down to one lane due to spill.

A spill of unknown origin currently has traffic crawling in South Augusta. The substance, which has yet to be identified, is covering a portion of Deans Bridge Road near the Barton Chapel intersection. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene and has Deans Bridge Road closed down to one lane.

There is no word on when the road will re-open, we are told there is a city back-hoe on the way to work on cleaning up the mess. NewsChannel 6 has a crew on the scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.