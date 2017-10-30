Columbia County updates flood maps; new floodplains for hundreds of residents

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga.(WJBF)- Close to 700 letters hit Columbia County mailboxes after the county recently redrew its floodplain map.

When it comes to flooding, Columbia County has its share.

You may remember severe weather a few months ago.

Water was pouring over Washington road in Martinez and cars were submerged in it.

Now, the flood map has been re-studied and re-drawn for the first time in ten years.

Floodplain Manager Connie Smith says a lot of Columbia County homes were taken out of high risk areas.

She adds the changes were based on the latest FEMA, DNR and local studies, which are much more accurate.

“We had some newly removed and we had some newly added structures and a lot of the increase and decrease in the flood way and special flood hazard area,” said Smith.

Most of those changes are in the Furys Ferry Road, Stevens Creek, Woodbridge and Trudeau Trail areas.

So, some homes may be in a flood prone area now that previously weren’t and vice versa.

“With the preliminary products, if there’s anyone who feels that they were inappropriately mapped into a special food hazard area or newly added area, they can always submit an appeal which will be sent to DNR and FEMA,”said Smith.

The maps don’t take affect until 2019, so there’s no need to rush to your insurance company.

Smith adds the new maps aren’t just important for homeowners.

“It helps the county and developers know exactly where we needed to adjust or make changes. It helps developers determine what usage their land has,” said Smith.

If you’d like to find out if your home has been affected by this re-drawing, you can head to FEMA’s website which is: http://msc.fema.gov