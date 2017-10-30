Silver Bluff Road utility relocation project delaying road work improvements

By Published:
A major utility relocation project is delaying road construction.

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A utility relocation project in Aiken is taking a little longer than expected.

Moving underground infrastructure on Silver Bluff Road began in March of last year, when crews realized the lines were in the way of their road improvement project.

The original completion date was supposed to be this fall, however some parts of the project are only 25 percent done.

The relocation project should be finished by the end of the year.

At that time construction will resume on the road upgrades, including adding more traffic lights, a center turn lane and bike paths.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.  

