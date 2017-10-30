Tiger Woods announces return to competitive golf

COURTESY: Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Tiger Woods announced his return to competitive golf Monday afternoon on his website. Woods plans to play in the Hero World Challenge next month. Here is the full statement’s on Woods’ website:

Following nine months away from competitive golf, tournament host Tiger Woods is set to make his return at the 2017 Hero World Challenge Nov. 30 – Dec. 3 at Albany, Bahamas.

“I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge,” Woods said. “Albany is the perfect setting and it will be great to join this outstanding field. I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury.”

Woods, whose TGR Live organization manages the Hero World Challenge, is a five-time winner of the event. Tiger Woods Foundation is the event’s charitable beneficiary along with the Tavistock Foundation and Bahamas Youth Foundation.

Joining Woods in the 2017 Hero World Challenge field is Daniel Berger. Woods and Berger round out the final two spots in the elite 18-player Hero World Challenge field. Berger is coming off one of his best years as a professional, earning his second career PGA TOUR win and representing the United States in the Presidents Cup.

